Kep1er’s 'WA DA DA' Exceeds a Million streams on Spotify

The debut group’s mini album has given them a breakthrough

In July 2022, WAKEONE Entertainment and Swing Entertainment declared that Girl Group Kep1er’s debut album’s title track WA DA DA has surpassed a million streams on Spotify.

Kep1er was formed through Mnet reality survival competition show Girls Planet 999 in 2021. The group comprises nine members.

The Girl group made their official debut on January 3rd, 2022 with their extended play (EP) First Impact.

It took seven months for the Girl Group to reach the milestone.

WA DA DA became the first single of Kep1er to reach over a million views in April. Three months after its first release.