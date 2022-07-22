 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Sad’ Meghan Markle ‘being used’ to promote drama

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

‘Sad’ Meghan Markle ‘being used’ to promote drama
‘Sad’ Meghan Markle ‘being used’ to promote drama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly at risk of being ‘used’ by Netflix to ‘promote drama’ with future projects.

Royal commentator Richard Eden made this claim with the Palace Confidential.

He penned it in the official weekly newsletter and it read, “A report in the New York Post claimed that Netflix plans to stream Harry and Meghan’s reality TV show, or ‘docu-series’, as they prefer to call it, around the same time as the new season of hit drama The Crown.”

“Harry and Meghan being used to promote a drama dismissed as fiction by the real royals. Sad.”

While commenting on Netflix’s plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, royal commentator Angela Levin 

More From Entertainment:

Baz Luhrmann, Doja Cat express condolences over sad demise of Shonka Dukureh

Baz Luhrmann, Doja Cat express condolences over sad demise of Shonka Dukureh
Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media: ‘it’s a scary place’

Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media: ‘it’s a scary place’
First poster of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ arrives with release date

First poster of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ arrives with release date
‘The Crown’ to include ‘what we now know about’ Diana’s Panorama interview

‘The Crown’ to include ‘what we now know about’ Diana’s Panorama interview
‘Panicked’ Prince Harry struggling to ‘tone down' anecdotes

‘Panicked’ Prince Harry struggling to ‘tone down' anecdotes
Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with new ink, picture

Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with new ink, picture
Kim Kardashian makes ‘all-time low’ parenting move

Kim Kardashian makes ‘all-time low’ parenting move
Prince Harry‘s life in US now ‘harder to sustain’ after memoir

Prince Harry‘s life in US now ‘harder to sustain’ after memoir
Brad Pitt seems to have great bond with 'Bullet Train' co-star Joey King

Brad Pitt seems to have great bond with 'Bullet Train' co-star Joey King

Ellie Goulding puts her incredibly toned body on display in cycling shorts

Ellie Goulding puts her incredibly toned body on display in cycling shorts
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama's second book speaks on how to remain centered in chaotic world

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama's second book speaks on how to remain centered in chaotic world
Harry whispered comment to Meghan after he 'spotted William’s rictus grin'

Harry whispered comment to Meghan after he 'spotted William’s rictus grin'

Latest

view all