‘Sad’ Meghan Markle ‘being used’ to promote drama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly at risk of being ‘used’ by Netflix to ‘promote drama’ with future projects.

Royal commentator Richard Eden made this claim with the Palace Confidential.

He penned it in the official weekly newsletter and it read, “A report in the New York Post claimed that Netflix plans to stream Harry and Meghan’s reality TV show, or ‘docu-series’, as they prefer to call it, around the same time as the new season of hit drama The Crown.”

“Harry and Meghan being used to promote a drama dismissed as fiction by the real royals. Sad.”

