First poster of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ arrives with release date

The first poster of Hollywood director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Oppenheimer was unveiled on Thursday.

The highly-anticipated film starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh in the lead roles, will be released on July 21, 2023.

In the fiery poster, the Peaky Blinders actor could be seen as J. Robert Oppenheimer, standing in front of a huge cloud of fire and smoke, along with the tag line, ‘The World Forever Changes.’

The upcoming Universal project is a biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who is remembered as one of the fathers of the atom bomb.

Previously, the makers of the film unveiled first look poster of Murphy from the film. The upcoming project is touted as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

According to Variety, Oppenheimer marks the first on-screen collaboration of Robert Downey Jr and Murphy.

The Inception director’s upcoming film is based on Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer."