 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish puts on a sporty display at local baseball match with brother Finneas

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

American singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took a break from work as they were spotted together at the baseball match in Los Angeles, Thursday.

The Bad Guy hitmaker cheered local side Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow victory as they took on California rivals San Francisco Giants at the 56,000 capacity Dodger Stadium.

Billie Eilish puts on a sporty display at local baseball match with brother Finneas

Billie put on a sporty display sporting a Dodgers shirt and was accompanied by brother Finneas and a small group of friends as they watched the home side come from behind to win the game 9-6.

Billie Eilish puts on a sporty display at local baseball match with brother Finneas

Billie looked drop-dead gorgeous in a loose-fitting black T-shirt, which she teamed with a white baseball cap and heavily tinted sunglasses provided shade on another sunny day in southern California.

Billie Eilish puts on a sporty display at local baseball match with brother Finneas

Billie became the youngest ever solo headliner at Glastonbury as the festival returned in June for the first time in three years.


More From Entertainment:

Pat Benatar refuses to sing THIS song after mass shooting

Pat Benatar refuses to sing THIS song after mass shooting
Baz Luhrmann, Doja Cat express condolences over sad demise of Shonka Dukureh

Baz Luhrmann, Doja Cat express condolences over sad demise of Shonka Dukureh
Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media: ‘it’s a scary place’

Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media: ‘it’s a scary place’
First poster of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ arrives with release date

First poster of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ arrives with release date
‘The Crown’ to include ‘what we now know about’ Diana’s Panorama interview

‘The Crown’ to include ‘what we now know about’ Diana’s Panorama interview
‘Panicked’ Prince Harry struggling to ‘tone down' anecdotes

‘Panicked’ Prince Harry struggling to ‘tone down' anecdotes
Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with new ink, picture

Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with new ink, picture
Kim Kardashian makes ‘all-time low’ parenting move

Kim Kardashian makes ‘all-time low’ parenting move
Prince Harry‘s life in US now ‘harder to sustain’ after memoir

Prince Harry‘s life in US now ‘harder to sustain’ after memoir
Brad Pitt seems to have great bond with 'Bullet Train' co-star Joey King

Brad Pitt seems to have great bond with 'Bullet Train' co-star Joey King

Ellie Goulding puts her incredibly toned body on display in cycling shorts

Ellie Goulding puts her incredibly toned body on display in cycling shorts
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama's second book speaks on how to remain centered in chaotic world

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama's second book speaks on how to remain centered in chaotic world

Latest

view all