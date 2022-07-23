Angelina Jolie wins ownership case against ex-Brad Pitt over Château Miraval winery

Angelina Jolie has won a legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt involving the Chateau Miraval winery.

The highly emotional war started between the exes in 2008 when Brangelina moved into the chateau and took control of the renowned rosé company.

In 2016, after the pair’s heartbreaking split, the Eternals actress, 47, shockingly sold her 50% stake to Russian liquor giant Stoli.

Pitt, who had been toiling over the breathtaking buildings and grounds ever since, filed a lawsuit against the Wanted actress, claiming he had no idea she was doing so.

Recently, Angelina's team had subpoenaed documents from Brad, his business manager and Mondo Bongo, his company.

On Friday, a judge in Los Angeles stated that the Fury actor and his partners must pass on the papers and correspondence to the opposing lawyers and that they can't hold off until they appeal the decision.

Sources, close to Angelina’s business operation, have claimed that the Bullet Train star is letting his anger over his vicious split with Angelina come in the way of common business sense:

"Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to be a partner in their business. They have top-notch marketing and distribution. He just can't see past his hatred of Jolie."

For the unversed, Brad and Angelina got married at the Château Miraval winery, in 2014.