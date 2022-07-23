 
Saturday Jul 23 2022
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard moving against Elon Musk advice?

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard moving against Elon Musk advice?

Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard are seemingly going against billionaire Elon Musk ‘move on' advice.

Elon Musk, the former boyfriend of the Aquaman actress, had advised Depp and Amber Heard to ‘move on.’

He had tweeted, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they each incredible.”

However, nearly two months after the verdict in defamation trial, the former couple have filed appeal against their convictions respectively.

The attorneys for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor on Friday filed appeal just 24 hours after Heard moved to court for her three convictions in the same case.

It seems the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has just entered a new phase.

