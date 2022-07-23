Fans outraged after Drake posted a picture of an unknown women

Drake has come under fire after he posted a photo that he’d sneakily taken of an unsuspecting woman to his Instagram page on Thursday.



The 35-year-old musician sparked further backlash when he admitted that he had originally wanted to AirDrop the picture to the woman directly because “she’s a dime.”

The star is currently on vacation, and earlier in the day he’d posted a video of himself singing along while a restaurant’s entertainer performed a song.

Shortly afterward, he shared the controversial photo that was seemingly taken in the same restaurant. In the snap, a woman is sitting at her table with a male companion and looking down at her phone.

Her blonde hair is tied back and she is wearing a pink patterned crop top, seemingly completely oblivious to the attention that she is receiving from Drake

But his shocked followers weren’t laughing, and instead called his behavior “so unbelievably creepy” as they even compared Drake to stalker Joe Goldberg in the Netflix series You.

Another fan brought up that it wasn’t clear if he got the woman’s permission to post the photo, remarking, “Wow he really just took a pic of a woman and posted it to tens of millions of followers without her consent.”

Many others were outraged by Drake’s actions, with some pointing out that it would be bad enough if anybody did this to a stranger, but the fact that the rapper has such a huge platform makes it all the more problematic.