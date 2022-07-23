 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Fans outraged after Drake posted a picture of an unknown women

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Fans outraged after Drake posted a picture of an unknown women
 Fans outraged after Drake posted a picture of an unknown women 

Drake has come under fire after he posted a photo that he’d sneakily taken of an unsuspecting woman to his Instagram page on Thursday.

The 35-year-old musician sparked further backlash when he admitted that he had originally wanted to AirDrop the picture to the woman directly because “she’s a dime.”

The star is currently on vacation, and earlier in the day he’d posted a video of himself singing along while a restaurant’s entertainer performed a song.

Shortly afterward, he shared the controversial photo that was seemingly taken in the same restaurant. In the snap, a woman is sitting at her table with a male companion and looking down at her phone.

Fans outraged after Drake posted a picture of an unknown women

Her blonde hair is tied back and she is wearing a pink patterned crop top, seemingly completely oblivious to the attention that she is receiving from Drake

But his shocked followers weren’t laughing, and instead called his behavior “so unbelievably creepy” as they even compared Drake to stalker Joe Goldberg in the Netflix series You.

Another fan brought up that it wasn’t clear if he got the woman’s permission to post the photo, remarking, “Wow he really just took a pic of a woman and posted it to tens of millions of followers without her consent.”

Many others were outraged by Drake’s actions, with some pointing out that it would be bad enough if anybody did this to a stranger, but the fact that the rapper has such a huge platform makes it all the more problematic.

More From Entertainment:

A time when THIS popular influencer revealed her obsession with Johnny Depp

A time when THIS popular influencer revealed her obsession with Johnny Depp
Britney Spears enthrals fans with surprise appearance in West Hollywood with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears enthrals fans with surprise appearance in West Hollywood with Sam Asghari
Meghan Markle’s reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding disclosed

Meghan Markle’s reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding disclosed
Kim Kardashian brings her fashion A-game to dinner with daughter North

Kim Kardashian brings her fashion A-game to dinner with daughter North
Video: Nina Dobrev hilariously pranks boyfriend in Tik Tok trend

Video: Nina Dobrev hilariously pranks boyfriend in Tik Tok trend
Hailey Bieber wins trademark infringement battle over ‘Rhode’ name

Hailey Bieber wins trademark infringement battle over ‘Rhode’ name
Billie Eilish dashes fans’ hopes with news about third album release

Billie Eilish dashes fans’ hopes with news about third album release
Ivanka Trump left Meghan Markle swooning

Ivanka Trump left Meghan Markle swooning
Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp trial ‘targeted harassment' for Oonagh Paige Heard

Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp trial ‘targeted harassment' for Oonagh Paige Heard
Priyanka Chopra treats fans with memorable moments from her 40th birthday, ‘I’m a lucky girl’

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with memorable moments from her 40th birthday, ‘I’m a lucky girl’
Ben Affleck’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to his wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to his wedding with Jennifer Lopez
ITZY sets a new personal record with 'CHECKMATE': Find out

ITZY sets a new personal record with 'CHECKMATE': Find out

Latest

view all