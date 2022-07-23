Adele moved on from Vegas drama as she celebrates on a Yacht

Adele is having a blast with her friends and boyfriend Rick Paul as they were pictured on board a luxury yacht.

The Hello hitmaker, looks radiant and full of life as she enjoyed a glass of wine with her friends.

Adele kept her fashion minimal, wearing her signature black ensemble, while also opting for a no-makeup look.

She accessorized her black shirt dress with oversized black sunglasses and statement gold jewelry, which included hoops and bangles.

Her boyfriend, Rich Paul adorned a statement look; with a printed bright orange shirt and matching shorts.

This come after Adele has been facing major backlash after she cancelled her show in Las Vegas at the last second, disappointing thousands because she said the show “wasn’t good enough.”

Following the cancellation she went on to perform two very successful concerts in Hyde Park and it is claimed that she will perform an intimate set of her hits later this year in Nevada.