 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber wins trademark infringement battle over ‘Rhode’ name

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

File Footage

Hailey Bieber recently expressed her elation as she had legally won the right to name her skincare company Rhode.

According to TMZ, the Justin Bieber’s wife was earlier sued over trademark infringement case by a clothing company also known as Rhode.

Reportedly, the owners of the “eight-year-old” company claimed that “having two names with the same name would create confusion for the public”.

It is pertinent to mention that the founders of the clothing company were concerned as the 25-year-old had a huge fan following because of her celebrity status. 

So, they argued that when she launched her skincare line last month, she also filed trademark application for clothing as well which would damage their business.

However, Hailey’s legal team reasoned that her company’s main focus was “skincare” and not “clothing” hence this negated the “confusion”.

On Friday, a federal judge of Manhattan’s court rejected the clothing company’s request for “preliminary injunction” according to which Hailey was not allowed to “use the name for her skin line”.

For the unversed, Hailey’s Rhode Skin was launched on June 15 which she described as “affordable and cruelty-free”.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears enthrals fans with surprise appearance in West Hollywood with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears enthrals fans with surprise appearance in West Hollywood with Sam Asghari
Meghan Markle’s reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding disclosed

Meghan Markle’s reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding disclosed
Kim Kardashian brings her fashion A-game to dinner with daughter North

Kim Kardashian brings her fashion A-game to dinner with daughter North
Billie Eilish dashes fans’ hopes with news about third album release

Billie Eilish dashes fans’ hopes with news about third album release
Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp trial ‘targeted harassment' for Oonagh Paige Heard

Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp trial ‘targeted harassment' for Oonagh Paige Heard
Priyanka Chopra treats fans with memorable moments from her 40th birthday, ‘I’m a lucky girl’

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with memorable moments from her 40th birthday, ‘I’m a lucky girl’
Ben Affleck’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to his wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to his wedding with Jennifer Lopez
Fans outraged after Drake posted a picture of an unknown women

Fans outraged after Drake posted a picture of an unknown women

ITZY sets a new personal record with 'CHECKMATE': Find out

ITZY sets a new personal record with 'CHECKMATE': Find out
Rene Zellweger to make a comeback as Bridget Jones to the silver screen?

Rene Zellweger to make a comeback as Bridget Jones to the silver screen?
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard moving against Elon Musk advice?

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard moving against Elon Musk advice?
K-Pop Soomp's Music Chart 2022: Nayeon's 'POP!' reigns no. 1

K-Pop Soomp's Music Chart 2022: Nayeon's 'POP!' reigns no. 1

Latest

view all