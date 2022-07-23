 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Demi Moore refuses to let old age stop her from being ’sexy'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Demi Moore refuses to let old age stop her from being ’sexy'

Demi Moore is set to celebrate a major milestone 60th birthday later this year, but she is taking on a new approach for her big day. For her it is not about the age posted on her driver’s license but more about how she is looking a feeling.

Moore is refusing to be “Defined by a number” increased she wants to be “defined by her experience”, turning the idea of aging on its head and framing it in a completely differently than what it has been in the past.

She further added ‘Well, I’m going to be 60.’ It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old,” she explained to People. “But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever.”

She has expressed frustration at having to conform to societal standards of beauty. The Hollywood veteran explained she didn’t want to succumb to the trappings of old age and would prefer to remain within the “sexy” image she created for herself as a young actress.

She encapsulated this feeling and it is depicted in her new Demi Moori x Andie swimsuit collection, reminding women to be confident and sexy wearing  bikini or one-piece suits that make them feel gorgeous.

