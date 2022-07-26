 
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
'Poison blooded' Prince Harry 'will not mind' hurting William over memoir: Expert

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Prince Harry will not refrain from airing his dirty linen in public in the upcoming memoir, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, eager to show his power against the royals, will not 'spare' his brother William.

Speaking to The Mail's Palace Confidential podcast, Angela Levin said that Harry is 'bitter' about his family across the pond and will not hold back from humiliating them.

"I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir," she began.

“I think he’s got a lot of poison running in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family. And I think he doesn’t mind if he hurts people because he feels that he has been hurt by them."

Harry's 'intimate' and 'heartfelt' memoir will reportedly be released this Christmas.

