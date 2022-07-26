Madonna drops video of her ‘free and fantastic’ children dancing in kitchen

Madonna left fans swooning over her quality time with family as the Queen of Pop dropped a video of her adopted children David Banda and Estere dancing in the kitchen.

The video showed 16-year-old David, wearing his mother's silk dresses, shaking a leg to Sauti Sol's Melanin (feat. Patoranking).

David said toward the end of the video, “Hey M gang, David here. Hope you guys have a great Sunday. Love you guys.

“This is the fam. Got the M-Dog [Madonna] at the head of the seat. Got Mercy James trying to avoid the camera... get her, corner her.

“Estere Mwale, Stella Mwale and yours truly, David.”

The singer captioned the post, “Cooking in the kitchen #davidbanda #estere #sautisol.”

Soon after the video was up on Madonna’s Instagram account, fans bombarded the comment section with love-filled messages.



Julia Fox dropped a series of heart emojis while Debi Mazar, “So beautiful”.

A fan wrote, “Your children are free and fantastic, Madonna. It's the sign of a great Mom.”

“David Banda is such a force. I don’t even think the world is ready yet for what this beautiful man is going to bring forth,” read another comment.