BTS’s Jin, Lee Sang Yeob papped at VIP Screening Of ‘Emergency Declaration'

BTS’s Jin And Lee Sang Yeob showed off their close bond at a screening event

On July 26, Lee Sang Yeob posted a photo with Jin at the VIP screening of Emergency Declaration.

Both Lee Sang Yeob and Jin posed with victory signs i the snap and it shows the duo sitting together for the screening, with d a bucket of popcorn by their side.



The post also featured the hashtags “Emergency Declaration” and “Our Kim Nam Gil Hyung” on Instagram.

Jin also uploaded pictures of himself going to the event, and he wrote in the caption, “Emergency Declaration.”

Taking to Weverse, soon after the premiere, Jin wrote, "I had fun watching the movie! I didn't star in the movie but thank you to all the ARMYs that came to support me. Thanks to you my nerves relaxed a little. ARMY allabyu (I love you)"



Lee Sang Yeob and Jin are seen many times hanging out and supporting each other at events.

Recently Lee Sang Yeob went to support Jin at BTS’s concert, and the two even went golfing together back in May.

Emergency Declaration originally premiered at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in July 2021 where it was chosen for the Out of Competition section.

The film is scheduled for global release on August 3.