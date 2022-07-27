 
Kate Middleton shares her true feelings for newborn niece

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has shared true feelings for her newborn niece Rose as she made a secret visit to sister Pippa Middleton to see her daughter.

According to Us Magazine, Kate Middleton has ‘already met the baby.’

The report, citing a source, says the Duchess of Cambridge thinks her niece is ‘just gorgeous’.

Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘overjoyed’ for her sister Pippa Middleton and brother-in-law James Matthews.

Pippa recently gave birth to her third child—a baby girl.

The gender of Pippa’s third child was confirmed by Michael Middleton, the father of Kate and Pippa Middleton.

Pippa, 38 is married to James Matthews and the couple already have son Arthur, three, and daughter Grace, one, together.

