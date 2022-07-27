 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

A$AP Rocky sets summer fashion goals in colourful beanie and pink track pants

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

A$AP Rocky turned heads in colourful beanie and pink track pants as he stepped out in New York Tuesday.

The Fenty Beauty mogul’s beau chose a casual vibe as he walked with members of his entourage through The Big Apple.

The Good For You singer rocked the summer look with pair of pink track pants, white strips on the outer legs, a graphic t-shirt, and a multi-coloured beanie and sneakers. 

He finished off his stylish look with bright pink sunglasses and large diamond earrings.

The new dad appeared to be well rested.

A$AP Rocky sets summer fashion goals in colourful beanie and pink track pants

The BET award winner and his girlfriend, Grammy winner Rihanna, 34, welcomed their first child, a son, in May. 


More From Entertainment:

Shakira drops jaws in lavender beachwear while enjoying with sons in Mexico

Shakira drops jaws in lavender beachwear while enjoying with sons in Mexico

Engin Altan Duzyatan thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes

Engin Altan Duzyatan thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes
Meghan Markle once faced 'mortifying snub' from Hollywood A-lister Emma Watson

Meghan Markle once faced 'mortifying snub' from Hollywood A-lister Emma Watson
Brooklyn Beckham snubs yacht vacation with parents to spend time with Nicola’s family

Brooklyn Beckham snubs yacht vacation with parents to spend time with Nicola’s family
Shawn Mendes cuts dapper figure in all-black outfit as he grabs coffee in LA

Shawn Mendes cuts dapper figure in all-black outfit as he grabs coffee in LA
ENHYPEN crowned No.1 in shell shocking move

ENHYPEN crowned No.1 in shell shocking move
Victoria Beckham ‘disappointed’ with Brooklyn after Superdry dropped him

Victoria Beckham ‘disappointed’ with Brooklyn after Superdry dropped him

Prince Charles’ reputation ‘damaged beyond repair’ from Netflix

Prince Charles’ reputation ‘damaged beyond repair’ from Netflix
Keke Palmer to host a new video series on ‘Metaverse’

Keke Palmer to host a new video series on ‘Metaverse’
Prince Harry’s ‘truth’ too important ‘to throw in the bin’: ‘Know’s the upset’

Prince Harry’s ‘truth’ too important ‘to throw in the bin’: ‘Know’s the upset’
Meghan Markle ‘forcing edits’ on Prince Harry: ‘He’s struggling’

Meghan Markle ‘forcing edits’ on Prince Harry: ‘He’s struggling’
Instagram head Adam Mosseri responds to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, defends changes

Instagram head Adam Mosseri responds to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, defends changes

Latest

view all