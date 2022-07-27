 
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls for exciting new project?

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Victoria Beckham has finally returned to Spice Girls after turning down the opportunity to reunite with the band on tour in 2019.

Fans are all excited since it reported that Victoria Beckham is back with the Spice Girls, having signed up for a brand new docu-series about the iconic band.

News that Victoria Beckham returned to her Spice Girls roots should probably have been a bit of a hint that she's been thinking about her time in the band. 

Despite turning down her chance to reunite with the girls on tour back in 2019, The Sun reports that Victoria has signed on the dotted line and is going to feature in the Spice Girls docuseries.

According to Mel B, who discussed the docuseries during a recent interview in Australia, the team behind Michael Jordan's series The Last Dance is producing the documentary. 

The Last Dance, a Netflix limited series, won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program.

"The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really good, " said Mel B during the interview. "So we’ll be doing our own version with them."

