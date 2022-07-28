 
Meghan Markle's lawyers statement should apply to royal family too: expert

Meghan Markle has sais through her lawyers that she did not lie to Oprah Winfrey about her upbringing.

According to reports, the lawyers spoke on behalf of the Duchess in a case filed against her by her half sister Samantha Markle.

The lawyers said in her Oprah interview about her childhood she made a subjective statement of her feelings.

Commenting on her remarks, senior royal biographer Angela Levin wrote, " It was not 'objective fact.' Surely that should apply to the Royal family too. It wasn't what they said or did it was all about her feelings."

