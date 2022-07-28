 
True Thompson channels classy ‘lady’ look in new snaps from her private jet

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian’s little munchkin, daughter True Thompson is all grown up and she is already following her mum’s steps in the fashion world.

The 4-year-old True, whom Khloé shares with her ex-Tristan Thompson, adorably posed on a private airplane after a fun-filled vacation with the Kardashian-Jenner family, and the internet cannot stop gushing over her glam look.


Shared on Instagram by mum Khloé, the pictures show True seated with her legs crossed and holding her iPad in a pink case. The Good American co-founder simply captioned the post, "My little lady."

True carried the style in her summer attire including a colorful floral top with a green, pink and orange pattern.

She paired the top with a pair of white shorts, along with fresh white Nike sneakers and socks. The toddler showed off her natural curl with her hair down, adding a single small braid to frame her face.

Khloé’s longtime friend Khadijah Haqq McCray was one of the first to comment on the post writing “Gorgeous girl.”

Aunt Kylie Jenner added, “cutie patootie,” while pal Vanessa Bryant gushed, “She’s so cute!”

