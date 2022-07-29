Camille Vasquez addresses romance rumours with Johnny Depp: ‘Disappointing’

File Footage

Camille Vasquez said romance rumours surrounding Johnny Depp and her were “disappointing” while adding that she’s “touchy feely” with everyone.

During an interview with Gayle King for CBS Morning, the 38-year-old attorney was asked about the social media speculations regarding her relationship with the Edward Scissorhands actor.

"It was disappointing to hear them," Vasquez, who now enjoys a celebrity status after Depp won libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, said.

"But I think they started because people like love stories, they like to make things up, right? It doesn't mean they're true. And obviously, in this case, they weren't true. Never have been true," she added.

The rumours were first started during the bombshell trial when Vasquez was captured hugging the actor in the court, however, she debunked them stating that the remarks were "sexist."

The host said that people might have thought that something is going on between the pair because Depp and Vasquez were kind of “touchy feely.”

"Sure but I'm touchy feely with everyone," Vasquez replied. "That's just who I am. I'm naturally described as a warm person and I don't think there's anything wrong with caring for your clients. Right?"

"I was fighting for his life, his name. It's perfectly normal, I think, to be able to extend a hand and give him a hug, and make him feel like he was protected," she noted.

"We all were that way with each other and with him. Just supportive and protective," added Vasquez.



