 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Camille Vasquez addresses romance rumours with Johnny Depp: ‘Disappointing’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

File Footage 

Camille Vasquez said romance rumours surrounding Johnny Depp and her were “disappointing” while adding that she’s “touchy feely” with everyone.

During an interview with Gayle King for CBS Morning, the 38-year-old attorney was asked about the social media speculations regarding her relationship with the Edward Scissorhands actor.

"It was disappointing to hear them," Vasquez, who now enjoys a celebrity status after Depp won libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, said.

"But I think they started because people like love stories, they like to make things up, right? It doesn't mean they're true. And obviously, in this case, they weren't true. Never have been true," she added.

The rumours were first started during the bombshell trial when Vasquez was captured hugging the actor in the court, however, she debunked them stating that the remarks were "sexist."

The host said that people might have thought that something is going on between the pair because Depp and Vasquez were kind of “touchy feely.”

"Sure but I'm touchy feely with everyone," Vasquez replied. "That's just who I am. I'm naturally described as a warm person and I don't think there's anything wrong with caring for your clients. Right?"

"I was fighting for his life, his name. It's perfectly normal, I think, to be able to extend a hand and give him a hug, and make him feel like he was protected," she noted.

"We all were that way with each other and with him. Just supportive and protective," added Vasquez.


More From Entertainment:

Jason Momoa, Eiza Gonzalez seemingly confirms romance as they're spotted riding bike

Jason Momoa, Eiza Gonzalez seemingly confirms romance as they're spotted riding bike
Golden Globes approves bid to spin off Hollywood awards show into a new

Golden Globes approves bid to spin off Hollywood awards show into a new
Taylor Swift all hearts for pal Dwayne The Rock Johnson: Photo

Taylor Swift all hearts for pal Dwayne The Rock Johnson: Photo
Tom Cruise jumps off a mountain as he films scary stunt for ‘Mission Impossible 8’

Tom Cruise jumps off a mountain as he films scary stunt for ‘Mission Impossible 8’
Kang Daniel to debut with his first mini album in Japan

Kang Daniel to debut with his first mini album in Japan
SG Wannabes' Kim Jin Ho to get hitched to his non-celebrity girlfriend

SG Wannabes' Kim Jin Ho to get hitched to his non-celebrity girlfriend
‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk recalls life-changing heart attack from last year

‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk recalls life-changing heart attack from last year

Meghan Markle would rather focus on mental health than 'Revenge' book

Meghan Markle would rather focus on mental health than 'Revenge' book
Queen Elizabeth’s message for Commonwealth Games: Interesting facts disclosed

Queen Elizabeth’s message for Commonwealth Games: Interesting facts disclosed
‘Frightening’ plan to kill Diana, Charles revealed by Duran Duran drummer

‘Frightening’ plan to kill Diana, Charles revealed by Duran Duran drummer

Latest

view all