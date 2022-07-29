 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles nearly escaped UK to be ‘part-time royal’: Details

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

file footage

Prince Charles once nearly escaped to Italy to live life as a ‘part-time’ royal after being angered by the media intrusion into his and Princess Diana’s life in the 1990s, as per a royal expert quoted by Express UK.

As the 73-year-old gears up to eventually step into his role as the monarch in the near future, a royal expert revealed on Royally Us that Charles almost left the monarchy once.

When asked about claims about Charles moving to Italy in the 90s, royal expert Gareth Russell told host Christina Garibaldi: “That was one of the things I heard from three different people.”

“This was really in the 1990s, at the height or depth of tabloid intrusion into his life, and Diana's. I think he was, you know, he felt very, he was very angry and it was getting to the stage where it had really affected his life, his estranged wife's life and their children's lives.”

“People forget how remorseless media intrusion to them was in the 1990s,” added Russell.

He further shared: “Charles had come up with this idea, allegedly, that he would spend six months of the year living in Tuscany in Northern Italy.”

More From Entertainment:

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter hits back at JoJo Siwa: ‘Grow up’

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter hits back at JoJo Siwa: ‘Grow up’
‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit’: Candace Cameron Bure shares cryptic post

‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit’: Candace Cameron Bure shares cryptic post
Prince Harry called out for omitting Prince Charles from UN speech

Prince Harry called out for omitting Prince Charles from UN speech
Here’s why Prince Charles didn’t quit royal life to live in Italy: Details

Here’s why Prince Charles didn’t quit royal life to live in Italy: Details
Katie Price shows off her engagement ring amid split reports

Katie Price shows off her engagement ring amid split reports
Jameela Jamil reacts to Marvel fans backlash over She-Hulk appearance

Jameela Jamil reacts to Marvel fans backlash over She-Hulk appearance
Photos: Katy Perry drops jaws in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit

Photos: Katy Perry drops jaws in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit
Ben Affleck’s daughter is exact copy of Jennifer Garner: Photo

Ben Affleck’s daughter is exact copy of Jennifer Garner: Photo
Will Smith makes emotional apology to Chris Rock:’ I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'

Will Smith makes emotional apology to Chris Rock:’ I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'
Devin Booker’s recent photo seems to confirm vacation with Kendall Jenner: Check out

Devin Booker’s recent photo seems to confirm vacation with Kendall Jenner: Check out
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Château Miraval winery case to get more complex: Report

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Château Miraval winery case to get more complex: Report
Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics

Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics

Latest

view all