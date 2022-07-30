 
Saturday Jul 30 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for 'spreading cynicism': report

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been put on blast for perpetuating cynicism within the US since most people “have a lot more to worry about.”

US professor of marketing made this claim during her interview with Cele Otnes.

According to Express she explained, “I think there is a certain level of cynicism about their actions all kind of relating to create content for their Netflix contracts.”

“Harry and Megan fall into the woke category dash and I think a lot of Americans are really tired of conversations in that sphere. Most of us have a lot more to worry about these days.”

“Specifically, given the other issues in the world and the US… the hearings about January 6, the economy, COVID.. what Harry and Meghan do does not seem to be a priority among Americans. I don’t think they really have that much of a brand presence here at all.”

