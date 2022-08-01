Korea's National Defense Minister gives special statement on BTS's military exemption

BTS's official military career to begin by this year

BTS’s first military enlisting is supposed to start this year but it hasn’t been confirmed by the group or their label.

On August 1, Lee Jong Sup, Korea’s Minister for National Defense spoke at the national assembly on the subject of special adjustments made for BTS on ad hoc basis.

An exclusive ALLKPOP report reveals, Lee Jong Sup stated, “After consideration, the ministry of national defense has concluded the department can help them practice and perform for the national gains without violating the principles of fairness and equality.

Sources from ALLKPOP reveal that this means that BTS will perform their national duty at the same time be allowed to keep their music career afloat, although it is unlikely that they will get any further special concession.

Currently, athletes who win a medal at the Olympics or the Gold medal at the Asian Games are exempt from the military. There has been an ongoing debate if globally famous artists like BTS should also be exempted.

ALLKPOP reports, “BTS members legally deferred military service until the age of 30 when the amendment to the Military Service Act was promulgated in June of last year” -which allowed exemptions for internationally recognised Korean stars.

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, must enlist by the end of this year under the current military service law unless an additional amendment passes, as sources reveal, Korea’s parliament is currently debating whether a new amendment should pass that allows pop stars to do just three weeks of training.