Monday Aug 01 2022
Reese Witherspoon to film Legally Blonde 3 after Top Gun: Maverick worldwide success

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Reese Witherspoon dished on the third instalment of her hit movie Legally Blonde in her latest interview.

Speaking to USA Today, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that it was the worldwide success of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick that compelled the franchise to go for movie’s third sequel.

“I’m still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way. It’s just like Top Gun: Maverick. They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it,” she told outlet.

The Sweet Home Alabama star continued, “So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then.”

Adding to this, the Wild actress explained, “I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.”

Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have already signed on to write the screenplay for latest sequel; however, no release date has been announced as of yet. 

