Princess Anne ‘never wanted’ Prince Harry: Unearthed account

Princess Anne reportedly had a sordid view of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back when Prince Philip’s funeral was announced, and according to unearthed accounts, were ‘not welcomed' by Anne or Sophie Wessex at Prince Philip’s funeral.

Royal author and biographer Katie Nicholl brought this news to light.

She told the Dynasty podcast, “Certain family members, Princess Anne, for example, and Sophie Wessex, who is incredibly close to the Queen, were not overly welcoming to Harry.

“In fact, I was told that Harry went back to America feeling even more ostracised from his family.”

This claim comes after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's absence from Prince Philip's memorial was one that the Queen 'wanted all along' and felt relieved by.

