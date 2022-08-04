Warner Brother scraps $90M ‘Batgirl’ film

The DC Comics film ‘Batgirl’ will be completely “shelved” by Warner Bros, which means it won’t hit theatres or the HBO streaming service.

The movie, with a budget of around $90 million, had wrapped filming and was in the test screening stage.

Batgirl, which stars Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) in the title role, alongside J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser, was originally planned for an HBO Max release.

According to Variety, the movie was already in post-production, the source said "The decision to axe Batgirl was not driven by the quality of the film or the commitment of the filmmakers, but by the desire for the studio’s slate of DC features to be at a blockbuster scale."

Warner Bros did release a statement, saying via a spokesperson, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."

The movie's directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, also released a statement that read, "We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it."

"As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves."