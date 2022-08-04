 
Every 'Stranger Things' season 5 titbit revealed byThe Duffer Brothers so far

The Duffer Brothers have not disclosed any specifics of the storyline of Strangers Things season 5, but they have given some tidbits of information that helps us understand what we can expect from the show's finale.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for the show's writers' room posted a photo of a whiteboard that was blank aside from the show’s logo and a large “5.” Indicating that writing for season 5 had begun.

The Duffers have already confirmed that fans will not have to wait anywhere near as long for Season 5 as they did for Season 4.

Speaking to Variety, the showrunners said that the time between seasons “should be quite a bit shorter this time.” They added: “We can’t imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus.”

The brothers instead used their time in lockdown to plan what will happen in the final season of the show. As a result, they already know the exact direction that they are going to take it.“We do feel good about this ending,” Matt told Collider

Ross also promised that they will tie up all of the loose ends surrounding the Upside Down, leaving no room for plot holes. "The answers to what the Upside Down actually is is really gonna be the core of what Season 5 is, and the mysteries of Season 5,” he said on Netflix Geeked.

As for the key differences between seasons 4 and 5, the Duffers have said that they don’t anticipate the final season being as long.

Matt told the Happy sad “Characters are already gonna be in action, they're already gonna have a goal and drive, and I think that's gonna carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different.”

Despite Season 4’s huge cultural impact of reviving classic songs from the ’80s, as seen with Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”. “We’re not going to do that again because if we do it, it will fail,” Matt told Collider.

The majority of the action in the final season will take place in Hawkins, Indiana, and the Upside Down in homage to the show’s first season.

Even though The Duffers have not disclosed the fate of fan favourites Eddie, Will, and Max, they have given tidbits of information over the past few months, including just how significant Max’s coma will turn out to be.

Matt insisted on Netflix Geeked that Max being in a coma instead of being killed off wasn’t just a writing cop-out, as he revealed that it’ll become hugely significant in the final season.

Matt also said that Eddie’s death will become more relevant as the series progresses, telling the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “Eddie is gonna have huge repercussions on Season 5, so it's not just serving thematic purpose, it's serving narrative purpose.”

Moreover, with the show’s characters being so young, the Duffers have also admitted that they may be forced to “do a time jump” in the final season to account for the cast’s visible ageing.

Despite fans’ wishes for Stranger Things to continue beyond Season 5, the Duffers are firm in their stance that this really will be the last season of the show.

