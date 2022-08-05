 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga appears to confirm casting in 'Joker' sequel

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Lady Gaga appears to confirm casting in Joker sequel

Pop star and actress Lady Gaga appeared to confirm her casting in the upcoming motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller "Joker" on Thursday by posting a musical teaser on Twitter.

The musical clip depicts silhouettes dancing together to the tune of the song "Cheek to Cheek", originally written by Irving Berlin in 1935 for the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movie Top Hat, with the names Phoenix and Gaga flashing on the screen.

"Joker: Folie a Deux", which will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the titular character, is set for release in theatres on Oct. 4, 2024.

Phoenix had first played the role in the 2019 film "Joker", which earned him the Academy Award for best actor, depicted an origin story for the arch enemy of DC Comics' superhero Batman.

No further details about the sequel have been immediately made available by Warner Bros. But Hollywood trade publication Variety has reported the new production will be a musical with Lady Gaga expected to play Joker's co-conspirator, Harley Quinn.

If confirmed, Lady Gaga will be the newest in a long line of actresses who have played or voiced the iconic character of Harley Quinn. Most recently, Margot Robbie played the role of the 'Crime Queen of Gotham City' in the 2020 film "Birds of Prey" and in "The Suicide Squad" the following year.

It is unclear if Robbie will continue as Harley Quinn. However, the Joker movies featuring Phoenix are set in a separate cinematic universe, which would likely mean Robbie can still reprise her role as the iconic villain in any future movies.

Folie à deux is a rare psychiatric syndrome also known as shared psychosis, likely hinting at the traditionally co-dependent relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn...Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Royal Family ‘nervous’ over Prince Harry’s ‘explosive’ memoir?

Royal Family ‘nervous’ over Prince Harry’s ‘explosive’ memoir?
Prince Harry’s failure to attract audience to UN event ‘not a good look’

Prince Harry’s failure to attract audience to UN event ‘not a good look’

Princess Diana’s friend thinks Prince Harry might scrap his memoir

Princess Diana’s friend thinks Prince Harry might scrap his memoir
Kate Middleton’s wish for Meghan Markle deemed ‘unnecessary’ by fans

Kate Middleton’s wish for Meghan Markle deemed ‘unnecessary’ by fans
ATEEZ bags second No.1 trophy with 'Guerrilla'

ATEEZ bags second No.1 trophy with 'Guerrilla'
Harry Styles brings two hearts closer by singing 'Can't Help Falling In Love'

Harry Styles brings two hearts closer by singing 'Can't Help Falling In Love'
Amber Heard-Johnny Depp's defamation case: Unsealed documents breaking the internet

Amber Heard-Johnny Depp's defamation case: Unsealed documents breaking the internet
Meghan Markle snubbed by a military man on her wedding day

Meghan Markle snubbed by a military man on her wedding day
Meghan Markle likely to return to acting

Meghan Markle likely to return to acting
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't last long without royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't last long without royal family
Brad Pitt gets emotional as he talks about Zahara going to college: ‘So proud’

Brad Pitt gets emotional as he talks about Zahara going to college: ‘So proud’
Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer honours Betty White legacy over Password revival

Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer honours Betty White legacy over Password revival

Latest

view all