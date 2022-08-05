 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Prince William, Prince Charles wished Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday?

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Why Prince William, Prince Charles wished Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday?
Why Prince William, Prince Charles wished Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday?

Prince Charles and his elder son Prince William seemingly still consider Meghan Markle part of the royal family despite she and Prince Harry announced to quit the Firm in 2020.

Prince Charles and William chosed a picture of Meghan from her latest visit to the UK to remind her that the royal family cares for her.

They also used the ‘Duchess of Sussex’ title instead of her name to wish the former Suits actress a very happy birthday.

The tweets of Prince Charles and son William seemingly show they still cares Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and consider them part of the royal family despite ongoing rift.

Meghan Markle, who lives in California with husband and their children Archie and Lilibet, celebrated her 41st birthday on Thursday, August 4.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William trends on social media amid cheating rumours

Prince William trends on social media amid cheating rumours
Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck reportedly stole song lyrics from prisoner's poem

Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck reportedly stole song lyrics from prisoner's poem
Amber Heard’s risqué L.A. parties details leave internet in shock: Deets inside

Amber Heard’s risqué L.A. parties details leave internet in shock: Deets inside
Brad Pitt shares valuable life lessons for ‘Bullet Train’ costar Bad Bunny

Brad Pitt shares valuable life lessons for ‘Bullet Train’ costar Bad Bunny

Zoe Saldaña claps back at Warner Bros over Batgirl’s cancellation: Photo

Zoe Saldaña claps back at Warner Bros over Batgirl’s cancellation: Photo
Machine Gun Kelly reacts to his tour bus being painted with homophobic slur

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to his tour bus being painted with homophobic slur
Queen Elizabeth snubs Meghan Markle on 41st birthday

Queen Elizabeth snubs Meghan Markle on 41st birthday

Latest

view all