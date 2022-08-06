 
Saturday Aug 06 2022
Netflix 'Never Have I Ever' season 3: Release date, cast & more

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Netflix 'Never Have I Ever' season 3: Release date, cast & more

Netflix has released an official trailer for the upcoming comedy series season, Never Have I Ever season 3.

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher popular comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever is almost here with fans counting down the days.

The first season of the series debuted on April 27,2020 on Netflix. 

This season is seen as a turning point for South Asian representation in Hollywood, especially in light of its much-admired ability to break stereotypes.

The second season of the series was premiere on July 1st, 2020.


Release date:

Never Have I Ever season 3 will be streaming on August 10 on Netflix Worldwide. The show will follow its usual format, with 10 half-hour episodes.


Cast:

  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan 
  • Poorna Jagannathan 
  • Darren Barnet 
  • Ramona Young 
  • Lee Rodriguez 
  • Richa Moorjani 
  • Jaren Lewison 


The series is about an Indian American teenager who deals with the everyday pressures of high school life, and drama at home, after the unexpected death of her father. 

Watch the Trailer:


