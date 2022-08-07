 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton backs Nicola Peltz in alleged dispute with Victoria Beckham

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Paris Hilton backs Nicola Peltz in alleged dispute with Victoria Beckham
Paris Hilton backs Nicola Peltz in alleged dispute with Victoria Beckham

US socialite Paris Hilton has jumped into Nicola Peltz and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s alleged family feud.

The This Is Paris actress is apparently supporting Nicola in her rift with British singer and fashion designer.

Nicola, 27 took to Instagram and seemingly opened up about the feud on Saturday.

She said, “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.

“It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me.”

Hilton comes to support of Nicola with a sweet comment.

She said, “Love you.” 

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd

David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd
Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why

Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why
Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’

Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’
BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday

BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday
Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner

Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner
Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus

Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus
Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama

Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama
Amber Heard branded a ‘groomer’ comparable to Ghrislaine Maxwell

Amber Heard branded a ‘groomer’ comparable to Ghrislaine Maxwell
Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her

Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her
Amber Heard ‘cost’ Johnny Depp over $50 million

Amber Heard ‘cost’ Johnny Depp over $50 million
Pete Davidson appears in high spirits amid split from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson appears in high spirits amid split from Kim Kardashian
Sarah buys £7 m house as investment amid dispute with Prince Andrew

Sarah buys £7 m house as investment amid dispute with Prince Andrew

Latest

view all