Monday Aug 08 2022
Did Prince William, Kate Middleton personally post birthday message for Meghan Markle?

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton extended birthday greetings to Meghan Markle as she turned 41 on August 4.

The royal couple shared their birthday wishes for Prince Harry’s sweetheart on their Instagram story with a sweet photo of the Duchess of Sussex.

But according to reports, the birthday message did not come from William and Kate personally.

The International Business Times quoted a source claiming William and Kate had their press secretary post the birthday message on their Twitter and Instagram handles and "that was deemed enough."

The royal insider also pointed out a difference between William and Kate Middleton’s birthday note for Meghan this year and the previous posts.

The message was posted to Instagram stories, which expired after 24 hours, however, in the past their messages featured on the grid. 

