Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘a different level of betrayal’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for having issued a “different level of betrayal” against the Royal Family with Oprah ‘allegiances.

This warning has been issued by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, in her interview with the Daily Star.

There, she was quoted saying, “Megxit was one thing but the Oprah interview was an entirely different level of betrayal.”

“I still don't believe that Harry and Meghan properly weighed the pros and cons of executing that interview,” she added before concluding.

This claim comes shortly after it was revealed that “No one else really has any interest in having the Sussexes around so” it's understandable that “they must jump at any opportunity they have to still appear to be in the fold.”