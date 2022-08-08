 
entertainment
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Madonna lip -syncs 'Break My Soul' remix in heavily filtered video

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

The Queen of Pop, Madonna has once again grabbed the attention of her millions of fans with her latest video on social media.

The Like a Virgin hitmaker shared a heavily filtered close-up video of her face as she lip-synced over both her and Beyonce's lines in The Queens Remix of Break My Soul.

The 63-year-old hitmaker, showed off remarkably smooth features as she mouthed the words to her iconic song Vogue and Beyonce's Break My Soul track for the remix.

Madonna had perfectly styled long blonde hair for the short video and a filter which added false eyelashes, lipstick, and sparkles.

Hours before, Beyonce 40, Madonna appeared with another in a racy shot in promotion of their new collaboration, Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).

Beyonce released the collaboration with pop icon Madonna on Friday, her latest in a string of remixes. While it is technically a new song, Variety reported that Madonna didn't seem to record anything new for the remix. 


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez to revive my acting career after 15 years, reveals Jane Fonda

Jennifer Lopez to revive my acting career after 15 years, reveals Jane Fonda

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in cropped sweater

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in cropped sweater
Kylie Jenner rocks glittery metallic top on a date night with beau Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner rocks glittery metallic top on a date night with beau Travis Scott

‘Paranoid’ Charles thinks someone is ‘leaking stories to ruin his reign’

‘Paranoid’ Charles thinks someone is ‘leaking stories to ruin his reign’

Real reason behind Will Smith apology to Chris Rock revealed

Real reason behind Will Smith apology to Chris Rock revealed
Kate Middleton skips 'telling Charlotte off angrily', expert says 'its important'

Kate Middleton skips 'telling Charlotte off angrily', expert says 'its important'
Prince Harry, William ‘heading separate ways’: ‘Unworkable!’

Prince Harry, William ‘heading separate ways’: ‘Unworkable!’
Kanye West shares hilarious reaction to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split

Kanye West shares hilarious reaction to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split
Khloe Kardashian on ‘cloud nine’ after welcoming son, haven’t decided his name yet

Khloe Kardashian on ‘cloud nine’ after welcoming son, haven’t decided his name yet
Prince Harry's upcoming book is 'big cloud' for William in their relationship

Prince Harry's upcoming book is 'big cloud' for William in their relationship
Charles and Camilla reinforce their royal positions with major change

Charles and Camilla reinforce their royal positions with major change
Madonna wishes to collaborate with Britney Spears: ‘Really been pushing for it’

Madonna wishes to collaborate with Britney Spears: ‘Really been pushing for it’

Latest

view all