Monday Aug 08 2022
Monday Aug 08, 2022

Kanye West shares hilarious reaction to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split

Kanye West has returned to Instagram with a hilarious post about the reported breakup of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

In reaction to his estranged wife's split with the SNL comedian, the 45-year-old rapper posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday.

West, who's formally known as Y, posted a fake front page which reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly called time on their relationship after nine months of dating.

West's post, which attracted massive reactions, suggests as he had to wait a lot for that moment, as he apparently celebrated the split of the pair in his own style.

Kanye and Kim's fans were quick to respond to the rapper's post, with one wrote: “The bottom caption [is] uncalled for,” alongside a skeleton emoji."

Another person responded as saying: “LMAO u gotta chill brozay.” another added, “and just like that … he’s back.”

While the third one added: “The bottom of the newspaper got me weak.”

Kaye West referred to Davidson as Skete during his feud with the comedian earlier this year. The rapper released an animated video where he buried Davidson alive for his song “Eazy”.  Kim Kardashian had called his behaviour “scary”.

