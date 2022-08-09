 
entertainment
Kanye West post on Pete death is reason 'there is no chance' of patch-up with Kim

Kim Kardashian will 'always' protect Pete Davidson from Kanye West, says insider.

The 41-year-old diva is allegedly very upset with her ex-husband for dissing ex-boyfriend Davidson on social media, a day after their breakup came public.

Turning to his Instagram, Kanye posted a New York Times front page with a headline that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."

The since-deleted post has reportedly gotten Kim furious.

“Kim is livid and incredibly upset … Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about,” a source close to the Skims founder told Page Six.

“Kim and Kanye have been in such a positive co-parenting space and with communication lately,” the insider continued. “Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for him … This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.”

Kim will 'always protect Pete' no matter their relationship status, adds the insider.

