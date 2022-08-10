 
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
Girls Generation cancels music show promotions for one week : Here's why

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Girls Generation forces to halt all their scheduled activities
Girls’ Generation has cancelled their music show promotions for a week after Seohyun testing positive for COVID-19.

On August 09, Soompi reported that Girls Generation representatives confirmed that Seohyun had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the group had temporarily halted all of her activities.

The group was forced to cancel its scheduled appearances on the forthcoming episodes of Mnet's M Countdown on August 11 and SBS's Inkigayo on August 14. 

These appearances would have been the group's first music show promotions in five years.

Meanwhile, Seohyun personally apologized to her fans and bandmates on Instagram.

She wrote, "I am sorry. I was healthy, so I did not think I did get COVID-19, but in the end, I wound up catching it. I am really so disappointed and feel so sorry, I will recover quickly, so let’s meet in good health on the day of next week’s music show!”

