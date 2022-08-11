Prince Andrew's multi-million pound payment to his accuser added to Queen's worries?

Queen Elizabeth's financial secrecy was reportedly facing scrutiny after Prince Andrew's multi-million pound payment to his accuser Virginia Guiffre.

The Duke of York reportedly agreed to pay as much as £12million to Ms Guiffre after settling the case out of court. The settlement is believed to include a "substantial donation to Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights".



Andrew may have only paid his accuser “$5.2million to $8.74million of the $21million originally reported to settle the case”, royal expert Daniela Elser quoted reports for news.com.au.



Elser said: “These developments highlight an exceptionally thorny issue that is only going to get more and more urgent and fundamental for the Queen and in the years to come, Prince Charles when he takes the throne.

“It comes down to this: The Queen and the royal family to this day, receive special treatment from the UK government when it comes to things like taxes and their wills, all the while they are allowed to conceal the true extent of their personal riches.

“For more than a century Britons have swallowed the near total blackout when it comes to the Windsors and their stuffed wallets, but for how much longer?”

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, the Queen’s personal wealth was valued at £370million, but her true wealth, and the wealth of the Royal Family, is unknown. The Royal Family’s income, reportedly comes from the Sovereign Grant, entailed Duchies and private wealth.