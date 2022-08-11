 
Thursday Aug 11 2022
Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Tristan Thompson convincing Khloe Kardashian to forgive him after son’s birth: Source

Tristan Thompson has reportedly been trying hard that Khloe Kardashian forgive him and they become the “happy family” like they originally planned before their son’s birth.

The serial cheater has been “happy” after welcoming the newborn baby as he's bonding with him while hoping to reconcile with the reality TV star, an insider spilled to Hollywood Life.

“Tristan has definitely taken an interest in being a very present father to his son and couldn’t be happier for the baby,” the source shared. “He is taking every chance Khloe gives him to bond with the baby, he’s a very proud dad.”

“He has been trying his best convince Khloe she should forgive him and they should just be a happy little family like they planned but Khloe is keeping very firm boundaries,” the source added.

“She’s very clear that she wants Tristan there for the kids and that’s it, end of story. And the good news is that he really has stepped up, he’s been spending a ton of time with True which is so good for her,” the insider said.

The Good American co-founder, 38, and the basketball player, 31, dated on and off since 2016. Khloe first broke up with the basketball player in 2018 after he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter with multiple women.

They later reconciled in 2020 and called it quits again in 2021 after Khloe discovered that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with her.

The former lovebirds are also parents to a 4-year-old daughter True.

