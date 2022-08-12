BLACKPINK unveils Rosé, Lisa Concept teasers for ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK finally released two concept teasers, featuring members Rosé and Lisa, for Pink Venom on August 12, 2022.



In both teasers the band members Rosé and Lisa could be seen posing dramatically from behind the cracked glass walls.



Watch the teasers:

Both the starlets display sly and intense expressions, in Pink outfits symbolizing their group’s name.



The pre-released single Pink Venom from the group’s 2nd full album BORN PINK will be out on August 19.



Previously, YG Entertainment even revealed that all four members of the group were filming a music video, for which surprisingly "the highest production cost ever was spent.”

