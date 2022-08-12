 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham reveals Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham revealed Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding
Brooklyn Beckham revealed Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding

Brooklyn Beckham revealed the priceless reaction of his father David Beckham when he tied the knot with Nicola Peltz while his mother Victoria kept a “straight face.”

In an interview with Variety, the aspiring chef, 23, admitted that his mom did not showcase her emotions while his dad could not hold back his tears during the dreamy ceremony.

"My mum always keeps a straight face, but my dad cried quite a lot," Brooklyn spoke of his parents’ reaction when he said “I do.”

However, he went on to say that the most emotional person in the Beckham’s fam is he, adding, "I'm a crier, I'm a big crier.”

“I'm a Pisces, so I heard Pisces are sensitive and they cry a lot and that is literally me,” Brooklyn added.

The photographer-turned-cook also discussed the ongoing rumour of an alleged feud between his wife and mother, insisting, "everyone gets along.”

"I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down,” he said of the speculations. "But everyone gets along, which is good."

Peltz also denied having any issues with her mother-in-law while adding that she thinks the rumours started when she did not wear Victoria’s designed dress on her wedding day.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating

Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating
Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch

Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch
Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year

Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year
Prince Harry ‘no longer cares’ if ‘people get hurt’: ‘New fever’

Prince Harry ‘no longer cares’ if ‘people get hurt’: ‘New fever’
Mindy Kaling reflects on her grief journey following mother’s demise

Mindy Kaling reflects on her grief journey following mother’s demise
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reveal their favourite Taylor Swift album

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reveal their favourite Taylor Swift album
Netflix ‘refuses to be scooped’ by Prince Harry: ‘Planning coup d'etat’

Netflix ‘refuses to be scooped’ by Prince Harry: ‘Planning coup d'etat’
Prince Harry makes ‘mistake’ by taking legal action Home Office

Prince Harry makes ‘mistake’ by taking legal action Home Office

Brooklyn Beckham talks of his love for cooking: ‘I’d literally die for it’

Brooklyn Beckham talks of his love for cooking: ‘I’d literally die for it’
Hilary Duff ‘weird’ at work amid baby daughter’s hand, foot and mouth disease

Hilary Duff ‘weird’ at work amid baby daughter’s hand, foot and mouth disease
Shawn Mendes reportedly joins celebrity dating app after Camila Cabello split

Shawn Mendes reportedly joins celebrity dating app after Camila Cabello split
Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with brand new hand tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with brand new hand tattoo

Latest

view all