Brooklyn Beckham reveals Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding

Brooklyn Beckham revealed Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding

Brooklyn Beckham revealed the priceless reaction of his father David Beckham when he tied the knot with Nicola Peltz while his mother Victoria kept a “straight face.”

In an interview with Variety, the aspiring chef, 23, admitted that his mom did not showcase her emotions while his dad could not hold back his tears during the dreamy ceremony.

"My mum always keeps a straight face, but my dad cried quite a lot," Brooklyn spoke of his parents’ reaction when he said “I do.”

However, he went on to say that the most emotional person in the Beckham’s fam is he, adding, "I'm a crier, I'm a big crier.”

“I'm a Pisces, so I heard Pisces are sensitive and they cry a lot and that is literally me,” Brooklyn added.

The photographer-turned-cook also discussed the ongoing rumour of an alleged feud between his wife and mother, insisting, "everyone gets along.”

"I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down,” he said of the speculations. "But everyone gets along, which is good."

Peltz also denied having any issues with her mother-in-law while adding that she thinks the rumours started when she did not wear Victoria’s designed dress on her wedding day.