Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘bigger problems’ than ‘US rebranding’

Royal commentator Neil Sean issued this warning on his personal YouTube channel.

There, he claimed, “We have Prince Harry attacking the British Metropolitan Police and Her Majesty's Government with a second installment of litigation.”

“You do think, who advises these people?” he went as far as to say.

“Draw a line under it, and move on. Rebrand yourself, recreate yourself, with a more positive note.”

But “Seemingly, they don't wish to do that. And this is now the bigger problem for Meghan Markle and Harry,” he added before concluding.