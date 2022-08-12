 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘bigger problems’ than ‘US rebranding’

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘bigger problems’ than ‘US rebranding’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘bigger problems’ than ‘US rebranding’

Experts warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have more problems lined up than ‘rebranding woes’

Royal commentator Neil Sean issued this warning on his personal YouTube channel.

There, he claimed, “We have Prince Harry attacking the British Metropolitan Police and Her Majesty's Government with a second installment of litigation.”

“You do think, who advises these people?” he went as far as to say.

“Draw a line under it, and move on. Rebrand yourself, recreate yourself, with a more positive note.”

But “Seemingly, they don't wish to do that. And this is now the bigger problem for Meghan Markle and Harry,” he added before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Robin Williams' children pen heartfelt tribute to the late actor on his eighth death anniversary

Robin Williams' children pen heartfelt tribute to the late actor on his eighth death anniversary
William, Harry ‘kept in dark’ about new doc on Princess Diana's death

William, Harry ‘kept in dark’ about new doc on Princess Diana's death
Prince Harry’s story about ‘men in grey suits’ could be refuted

Prince Harry’s story about ‘men in grey suits’ could be refuted
Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating

Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating
Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch

Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch
Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year

Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year
Brooklyn Beckham reveals Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding

Brooklyn Beckham reveals Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding
Prince Harry ‘no longer cares’ if ‘people get hurt’: ‘New fever’

Prince Harry ‘no longer cares’ if ‘people get hurt’: ‘New fever’
Check out Kylie Jenner's $100k three-tone Hermès Birkin bag

Check out Kylie Jenner's $100k three-tone Hermès Birkin bag
Mindy Kaling reflects on her grief journey following mother’s demise

Mindy Kaling reflects on her grief journey following mother’s demise
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reveal their favourite Taylor Swift album

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reveal their favourite Taylor Swift album
Netflix ‘refuses to be scooped’ by Prince Harry: ‘Planning coup d'etat’

Netflix ‘refuses to be scooped’ by Prince Harry: ‘Planning coup d'etat’

Latest

view all