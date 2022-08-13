Queen handled Meghan Markle Oprah disaster with 'three word' power comment: Read

 
Queen tactfully handled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's concerns after bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

The 96-year-old passed an official statement reacting to the Duchess of Sussex allegations of racism on the royal family.

The Buckingham Palace statement read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter now reveals that the monarch later catered the whole situation with the California royals behind closed doors.

Ms Arbiter said: “She never gives an emotional reaction to something. She pauses, she takes a very measured approach.

“She stops, she listens, she learns and then she considers before responding in any capacity.

“In many respects we saw those tactics at play when Harry and Meghan decided to leave the monarchy.”

Ms Arbiter continued: “They had released all of their information about how they planned to do it and what had upset them and their many grievances.

“The Queen did not react right away - I think it took a good three or four days before there was a statement from Buckingham Palace.”

Ms Arbiter continued: “It was a three line statement with the crux summed up as ‘recollections may vary.’ She didn’t throw further logs on the fire.

“In saying that, it was like, we heard you, we perhaps see things a little differently, now let's hash this out behind the scenes.”

