 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Prince William, Harry reconcile during Duke of Cambridge’s visit to US?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Will Prince William, Harry reconcile during Duke of Cambridge’s visit to US?
Will Prince William, Harry reconcile during Duke of Cambridge’s visit to US?

Duke of Cambridge Prince William is unlikely to pay a visit to his estranged brother Prince Harry when the former travels to US.

The royal brothers allegedly do not have a chance to reconcile during Prince William’s visit to Boston for annual Earthshot Prize Ceremony at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum in December.

Royal expert Chris Ship claimed neither Prince William will visit his brother when he goes to the US later this year, nor Prince Harry travels to Boston to see his sibling.

Chris Ship’s comment comes days after there were reports Kate Middleton is secretly working on planning a reunion between William and Harry.

The Duchess of Cambridge had also been talking to Prince Harry about the reunion.

There were also reports Kate will visit Meghan, Harry and their children Lilibet and Archie secretly in California.

More From Entertainment:

Mark Ruffalo calls out ‘Star Wars’ for repetition, says ‘MCU is more imaginative’

Mark Ruffalo calls out ‘Star Wars’ for repetition, says ‘MCU is more imaginative’
Prince Harry will make UK return ‘with or without’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will make UK return ‘with or without’ Meghan Markle
Netflix Upcoming series 'Snabba Cash' Season 2: Teaser, Release date, cast and more

Netflix Upcoming series 'Snabba Cash' Season 2: Teaser, Release date, cast and more
Nicola Peltz denies rumours she snubbed an offer from Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz denies rumours she snubbed an offer from Victoria Beckham
'Disgraced' Andrew fumed for Scotland Yard protection amid Harry's security plea

'Disgraced' Andrew fumed for Scotland Yard protection amid Harry's security plea
Queen handled Meghan Markle Oprah disaster with 'three word' power comment: Read

Queen handled Meghan Markle Oprah disaster with 'three word' power comment: Read
Prince Harry ‘a global assault on democracy and freedom’: report

Prince Harry ‘a global assault on democracy and freedom’: report
Prince Harry accepted Camilla 'quite happily' at start, no longer has 'respect' for her

Prince Harry accepted Camilla 'quite happily' at start, no longer has 'respect' for her
Prince Harry ‘only writing’ memoir to seek Diana’s revenge from Camilla

Prince Harry ‘only writing’ memoir to seek Diana’s revenge from Camilla
Meghan Markle received 'credible' life threats at Queen Platinum Jubilee: Insider

Meghan Markle received 'credible' life threats at Queen Platinum Jubilee: Insider

Latest

view all