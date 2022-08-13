Will Prince William, Harry reconcile during Duke of Cambridge’s visit to US?

Duke of Cambridge Prince William is unlikely to pay a visit to his estranged brother Prince Harry when the former travels to US.



The royal brothers allegedly do not have a chance to reconcile during Prince William’s visit to Boston for annual Earthshot Prize Ceremony at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum in December.

Royal expert Chris Ship claimed neither Prince William will visit his brother when he goes to the US later this year, nor Prince Harry travels to Boston to see his sibling.

Chris Ship’s comment comes days after there were reports Kate Middleton is secretly working on planning a reunion between William and Harry.

The Duchess of Cambridge had also been talking to Prince Harry about the reunion.

There were also reports Kate will visit Meghan, Harry and their children Lilibet and Archie secretly in California.