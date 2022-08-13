Meghan Markle was kept in dark by Prince Harry on some intimate details of his life?

Prince Harry seemingly kept her wife Meghan Markle in dark on some painful details about his life.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly in shock by some of the intimate details about Prince Harry’s life after reading the Duke's memoir which is set to release later this year.

Meghan learnt some of the more private details about her husband Prince Harry's life, which have been laid bare in the Duke's memoir.



It's revealed that the Duchess was unaware of some of the shocking revelations that Harry made in his book, which is expected to be out and on shelves ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping rush in the United States.

Prince Harry has already sent dire warning over new bombshell that could 'give different side' of feud, as per the Duke’s own admission, it touches upon the "experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him" over the past four decades of his life.

