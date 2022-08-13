Chris Hemsworth shares sweet throwback photo in a Batman shirt

 
Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth is taking a trip down memory lane on Thursday as he shared a throwback photo of his younger self looking absolutely adorable in it. 

In the photo, the Hollywood A-lister was seen in his younger days while wearing a Batman costume and smiling for the camera.

The actor also wrote a short message in his post's caption that read: 'My younger self would be so disappointed in my superhero choices.'

Hemsworth's post was shared just over a month after the premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder, in which he starred as the titular character.


