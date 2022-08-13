Salman Rushdie attack: Neil Gaiman and other notable literary figures express shock

Salman Rushdie’s recent attack in New York has sent the literary community across the world into shock on Friday.



According to Independent, the State Police reported that the Satanic Verses author was stabbed in the neck at the literary event in Chautauqua Institution, after which he was shifted to hospital by helicopter.

Following this incident, several authors including Neil Gaiman, Stephen King and JK Rowling turned to Twitter to express their concern and show their support to Rushdie.

Horror novelist King wrote, “I hope Salman Rushdie is okay.”

American Gods author Gaiman said, “I’m shocked and distressed to see my friend @SalmanRushdie has been attacked before a talk. He’s a good man and a brilliant one and I hope he’s okay.”

The writer of Harry Potter series penned, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.”

Moreover, Khaled Hosseini, the author of Kite Runner, added, “I’m utterly horrified by the cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie. I pray for his recovery. He is an essential voice and cannot be silenced."



