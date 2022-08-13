 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Salman Rushdie attack: Neil Gaiman and other notable literary figures express shock

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Salman Rushdie attack: Neil Gaiman and other notable literary figures express shock
Salman Rushdie attack: Neil Gaiman and other notable literary figures express shock

Salman Rushdie’s recent attack in New York has sent the literary community across the world into shock on Friday.

According to Independent, the State Police reported that the Satanic Verses author was stabbed in the neck at the literary event in Chautauqua Institution, after which he was shifted to hospital by helicopter.

Following this incident, several authors including Neil Gaiman, Stephen King and JK Rowling turned to Twitter to express their concern and show their support to Rushdie.

Horror novelist King wrote, “I hope Salman Rushdie is okay.”

Salman Rushdie attack: Neil Gaiman and other notable literary figures express shock

American Gods author Gaiman said, “I’m shocked and distressed to see my friend @SalmanRushdie has been attacked before a talk. He’s a good man and a brilliant one and I hope he’s okay.”

Salman Rushdie attack: Neil Gaiman and other notable literary figures express shock

The writer of Harry Potter series penned, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.”

Salman Rushdie attack: Neil Gaiman and other notable literary figures express shock

Moreover, Khaled Hosseini, the author of Kite Runner, added, “I’m utterly horrified by the cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie. I pray for his recovery. He is an essential voice and cannot be silenced."

Salman Rushdie attack: Neil Gaiman and other notable literary figures express shock


More From Entertainment:

‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson responds to criticism on her Netflix movie

‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson responds to criticism on her Netflix movie
Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’

Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’
Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mediocre’ lawsuit: ‘Needs more meat!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mediocre’ lawsuit: ‘Needs more meat!’
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling team up for Universal’s movie ‘The Fall Guy’

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling team up for Universal’s movie ‘The Fall Guy’

‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coskun ties the knot: See viral photos

‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coskun ties the knot: See viral photos
Camilla must keep ‘stiff upper lip’ about ‘painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ 5

Camilla must keep ‘stiff upper lip’ about ‘painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ 5
Kim Kardashian gives fans an inside look at her lavish SKKN by KIM offices, watch

Kim Kardashian gives fans an inside look at her lavish SKKN by KIM offices, watch
‘Gullible’ Johnny Depp ‘easily manipulated’ since childhood

‘Gullible’ Johnny Depp ‘easily manipulated’ since childhood
Sarah Ferguson refuses to remain silent on ‘dreadful’ Ukraine invasion

Sarah Ferguson refuses to remain silent on ‘dreadful’ Ukraine invasion
Jennifer Garner posts throwback snap with siblings on National Middle Child day

Jennifer Garner posts throwback snap with siblings on National Middle Child day
Katie Price dismisses rumours of breakup from Carl Woods

Katie Price dismisses rumours of breakup from Carl Woods

Latest

view all