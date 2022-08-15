 
Monday Aug 15 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s upcoming UK trip to coincide with Queen’s plan

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the UK next month as announced early on Monday, and Express UK reports that their visit will likely clash with the Queen’s visit to London as well.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Monday: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

The statement came just as reports about the 96-year-old monarch coming down to the capital from Balmoral, Scotland started doing rounds.

The Queen is expected to return to London to sweat in the new UK Prime Minister just as the outgoing PM Boris Johnson officially tenders his resignation on September 6.

Talking about the same, an insider also told Daily Mail: “Her Majesty does not expect the new prime minister to travel to Scotland, so the plan is that the Queen will travel down to see them.”

