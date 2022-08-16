 
Meghan Markle accused of ‘forging’ fake friendships with Hollywood A-listers

Meghan Markle was accused of ‘forging’ friendships with Hollywood A-listers like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney earlier this year by royal expert Tina Brown, as per The Los Angeles Times’ review of her book The Palace Papers.

According to the Times, Brown appears to believe that Meghan struck up friendships with important people in Hollywood like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney after her engagement to Prince Harry by virtue of her newfound royal connection.

In fact, as per Brown, Meghan and Harry’s wedding guest list painted a “portrait not of Meghan’s intimate circle but of the friends she most wanted to recruit.”

It is pertinent to mention that it has earlier been reported that George and his wife Amal Clooney, who attended Harry and Meghan’s 2018 nuptials, told a fellow guest that they ‘don’t know’ the royal couple. 

