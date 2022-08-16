 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham cuts dapper figure in casual ensemble: pic

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

David Beckham is once again breaking the internet with his jaw-dropping picture on social media.

The former Manchester United star appeared to be in high spirits when he posed for a snap with his old neighbour Mark Wahlberg during a getaway to Muskoka, Canada.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the British star player shared his fun moments, looking dapper in a white T-shirt and black joggers.

Also in snaps posted to Instagram on Monday were CEO of Authentic Brands Group Jamie Salter, ice hockey player Tie Domi and businessman Rande Gerber.

David penned alongside his post, 'Great few days in Muskoka with family and friends wow what a place and yes we laughed a lot ."

Mark commented: 'What a place, what A time.'

Last year, David announced he was a global partner of popular fitness franchise, F45 Training, after being introduced to the company by Mark.

