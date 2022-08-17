 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over return to UK for charity

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has yet again mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their announcement to return to UK for charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday announced their return to UK and Germany for charity, according to the Page Six.

The Page Six also shared the story on its official Twitter handle.

Piers, who is one of Harry and Meghan’s most high-profile critics, reacted to the news and retweeted the article on his timeline.

He mocked the couple, saying “For Charity” followed by numerous laughing emoticons.

He further said, “Try ‘for Netflix $$$$$$$$.”

Earlier, Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson confirmed their return, saying “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

According to Express UK, they will attend an event in Manchester for the One Young World summit, before going to Germany for an Invictus Games function.

